The flaw, however, in Mr. Colby’s argument is that he appears to think the Biden administration has a strategy to implement this still-undefined and vague policy. And that also is the fatal flaw in President Biden’s policy vis-a-vis China and Russia. The clumsy diplomacy displayed at Anchorage and agreement that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer concurrent with ongoing Afghan peace negotiations in which Russia is playing a key role were at best ill-advised and illustrative of the absence of an overarching strategy.
That said, Mr. Colby had a critical role in shaping the Trump administration’s National Defense Strategy that mandated the United States compete, deter and, if war comes, defeat a range of adversaries topped by China and Russia. But that strategy was very short on what was needed to compete, deter and defeat in a war that could be nuclear. Thus, we have two successive administrations that have set policy aspirations that appeared unachievable and, hence, unrealistic.
Harlan Ullman, Washington
The writer is senior adviser
at the Atlantic Council.