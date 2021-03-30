In his March 25 op-ed, “Biden’s Trumanesque China policy,” George F. Will reminded us of how the Truman administration confronted a divided public after history’s greatest war and renewed the logic that national security is an eternal pursuit that requires finesse, integrity and vigilance. Truman and his team had to confront an aggressive Soviet Union with 12 million soldiers poised on the East German border. The United States, as in 1919, was on the verge of another withdrawal. Within 15 weeks, Truman and others turned an “Arsenal of Democracy” into history’s most powerful, generous and consistent superpower. Truman began America’s Cold War foreign policies and a world order still dominant today.
Mr. Will said the Biden administration is trying something similar in Asia with the “Quad” (United States, Japan, Australia, India) to contain the ambitious and dangerous intentions of Communist China. Not only did containment stop Soviet potential and develop the prosperity of today’s European Union, it also inaugurated a period of U.S. bipartisan political consensus that lasted throughout the remainder of the century. Overdue and most welcomed.
John Tierney, Washington