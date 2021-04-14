Administration officials argue that the Trump administration’s post-2016 sanctions, justified on consistent nonnuclear grounds (terrorism, regional activities), were designed to undercut a return to the JCPOA. That could be partly true, but most of those sanctions targeted Iran’s role in the horrific Syrian and Yemen conflicts and its militias’ undermining of Lebanese and Iraqi independence.
Iran’s strategic goal beyond the JCPOA is to eliminate U.S. obstacles to just such regional expansion. This administration’s approach facilitates just that, with dangerous effects on regional security.
James F. Jeffrey, Alexandria
The writer is chair of Wilson Center Middle East Program.