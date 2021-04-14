The Biden administration has suddenly abandoned its tough position on a return to the nuclear deal with Iran (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA), for a breathtakingly broad interpretation of which post-2016 U.S. sanctions Iran can insist be lifted to include not just, reasonably, sanctions inconsistent with the JCPOA, but also those “inconsistent with the benefits that Iran expects from the JCPOA.” That benefits language is not consistent with the agreement itself (which allowed continued nonnuclear related U.S. sanctions) and absurdly allows Iran to decide subjectively what constitutes expected benefits.

Administration officials argue that the Trump administration’s post-2016 sanctions, justified on consistent nonnuclear grounds (terrorism, regional activities), were designed to undercut a return to the JCPOA. That could be partly true, but most of those sanctions targeted Iran’s role in the horrific Syrian and Yemen conflicts and its militias’ undermining of Lebanese and Iraqi independence. 

Iran’s strategic goal beyond the JCPOA is to eliminate U.S. obstacles to just such regional expansion. This administration’s approach facilitates just that, with dangerous effects on regional security.

James F. Jeffrey, Alexandria

The writer is chair of Wilson Center Middle East Program.