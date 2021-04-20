A climate plan that banks on a regressive “carbon tax” to reduce emissions would be truly risky because it would be highly unlikely to be effective. In fact, the White House’s emphasis on clean-energy mandates is the right approach, so long as it relies on clean energy from truly renewable sources. It is concerning that President Biden’s plan promotes costly and ineffective carbon-capture schemes. The primary beneficiaries of these subsidies are oil and gas companies, and that goes against his pledge to end fossil fuel subsidies. The White House should instead direct those resources toward supporting workers and communities that are disproportionately affected by fossil fuel pollution while taking action to wind down the extraction of fossil fuels at the source.