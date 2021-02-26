One day, I arrived to be told that over the weekend one of the young paid staffers, recently married, had died of a brain tumor. This was a surprise to everyone and devastating. We began the day struggling to absorb this tragedy and not noticing when Charlene, who had been on the White House staff since Dwight D. Eisenhower was president, made a phone call.
In the afternoon, there was a knock on the door. There stood a groundskeeper holding Socks and saying only that “you have him for two hours.”
Taking his time, Socks explored this until-then-unknown corner of his domain, nuzzling and accepting strokes and head scratches. Our colleague’s tragedy was no less stark, but with Socks’s calming help, we regained our rhythm to again take up fellow Americans’ appeals to their president. Later, Charlene acknowledged that visiting unsettled places when needed was one of Socks’s duties.
Philip Padgett, Kensington