But I also lament the likelihood that a century-old institution, having done so much good for so many, will be run into the ground and apparently disappear. This is not a conventional bankruptcy in which assets are liquidated on behalf of creditors. Instead, it represents the death of community enterprises built on character and values that have been corrupted by harmful behavior.
Scouting’s values echo those of most people: being “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind.” Its institutional mission furthers our human purpose by “prepar[ing] young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes.” Much of the rancor on today’s political stage would be diffused if more leaders exhibited such qualities. I hope, at the end of this national nightmare, that Scouting will be restored to its original purpose by extolling diversity and equity in all their forms — race, gender, income, geography — to rise again as an institution that celebrates individual growth as it helps shape society.
Sandy Apgar, Baltimore