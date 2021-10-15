Last week, our country celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a national holiday. Yet, Atlanta baseball fans continue to make the “tomahawk chop” gesture and drone the “war chant.” Somehow this worst form of cultural appropriation is glorified by tens of thousands of fans and unapologetically condoned by the Braves organization. It’s been more than 20 years since the National Football League forbade players from making the throat-slashing gesture, but the tomahawk chop lives on. As November’s Native American Heritage Month approaches, it’s time for Atlanta baseball fans and our nation to grow up and put these ugly remnants of hatred and stereotyping to rest. Stop the chop, and silence the chant.