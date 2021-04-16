Another aspect of the new bill is to upgrade aging municipal water facilities. Reports of lead-contaminated water are surfacing in cities including Newark, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore and Milwaukee. There is no acceptable level of lead in drinking water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and lead in our drinking water is impairing the intellectual development of millions of children.
Additional needs not traditionally thought of as infrastructure include child care and elder care. Millions of employed Americans must rely on quality care for their children and elders, and millions of Americans engaged in those services need to receive adequate pay.
These types of infrastructure are critical needs that must be met if the United States is to prosper in the decades to come. Now is the time to make the investment.
Elizabeth Fixsen, Savage