Charles Lane’s April 7 Wednesday Opinion column, “America’s ‘crumbling’ infrastructure,” argued that the country’s infrastructure is not really “crumbling.” But Mr. Lane focused only on roads and bridges. President Biden’s bill aims at a wider range of infrastructure. For example, it includes increasing access to broadband Internet.

According to a Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Progress Report, 19 million Americans lack access to fixed broadband service. In rural areas, 14.5 million people lack access. Access to high-speed Internet is a vital means for Americans to fully access education, employment and myriad essential services. 

Another aspect of the new bill is to upgrade aging municipal water facilities. Reports of lead-contaminated water are surfacing in cities including Newark, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore and Milwaukee. There is no acceptable level of lead in drinking water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and lead in our drinking water is impairing the intellectual development of millions of children. 

Additional needs not traditionally thought of as infrastructure include child care and elder care. Millions of employed Americans must rely on quality care for their children and elders, and millions of Americans engaged in those services need to receive adequate pay. 

These types of infrastructure are critical needs that must be met if the United States is to prosper in the decades to come. Now is the time to make the investment. 

Elizabeth Fixsen, Savage