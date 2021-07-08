We will see an increase of high school recruits either being offered or demanding signing bonuses. Colleges will be dragged into bidding wars against each other to secure a recruit. There will be large entities that compete with criminal associations attempting to manage recruits. We will see legal disputes between schools and athletes over shoe contracts. The organizations that rank high school athletes will be pressured by third-party entities to increase the dollar value of a recruit. There will be collegiate athletic staffs that will be used or hired off the books to approach high school athletes.
We already have seen recent FBI investigations regarding recruiting violations that shook the foundations of traditionally strong programs. This will spread and grow so quickly that parents will need to retain legal and tax experts — and that is not a good sign. I hope the NCAA will do something before it’s too late.
Greg Raleigh, Washington