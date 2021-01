Thank you for the Jan. 23 editorial “Keeping D.C.’s open spaces.” Our democracy is diminished when the most violent among us define access to public spaces. For those who make Capitol Hill home, the Capitol defines our neighborhood in many ways. Whether it is part of a daily bike commute (in the before times) or a walk or for exercise (great steps and benches), access to the Capitol grounds must not be closed off. Those who carried out the attack have gone home; those who live here continue to feel and see the aftereffects with the extended Capitol complex behind massive fences and guarded by soldiers. Sept. 11, 2001, cost us access to parts of the outside and inside. Yes, not being able to run up the west steps or enjoy the view of the National Mall is something that was lost — small but tangible. If the result of Jan. 6 is permanent limits to the Capitol grounds and plaza, then the attackers will have won and the rest of us will have lost.