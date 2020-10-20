Randolph G. Malm, Columbia
Regarding J. Michael Luttig’s Oct. 19 op-ed:
Though Supreme Court justices theoretically follow the same statutes governing conflicts of interest and recusals as judges on lower federal courts, these laws are only as strong as their enforcement. At the high court, there’s no enforcement save impeachment and removal, which will almost certainly never happen no matter the circumstances.
That’s why it was so galling to read a former federal judge assert that Amy Coney Barrett might be required to recuse herself from a case that decides the 2020 presidential election based on an oblique 2009 precedent. The question is not, as Mr. Luttig wrote, “whether a reasonable person would conclude that her impartiality would be inescapably overborne by the flood of influences brought to bear on her.” Instead, it’s: Will she be able to keep her job no matter what she does? The answer is undeniably yes.
Mr. Luttig’s piece read like a bid to convince moderates that Ms. Barrett might not cast a deciding vote in a high court election case next month. But neither her participation in such a case nor her vote is in doubt.
Gabe Roth, New York
The writer is executive director of Fix the Court.