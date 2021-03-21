After reading the March 16 front-page article “Same-sex unions can’t be blessed, pope says,” I was disappointed, yet not surprised. Though this is upsetting, it’s not the step back in the progressive mission of gay liberation and sexual equality that we think it is.
There exists a false assumption that LGBTQ people automatically achieve equality in society through two policies: anti-discrimination laws and marriage equality. This expects everyone in the LGBTQ community to have a desire to assimilate to straight principles; that queer people want to be straight everywhere except in the confines of their own bedrooms. In reality, marriage is not the threshold for ending inequality, and the assumption that it is leads to deep identity erasure of queerness, or rather, gayness that doesn’t fit into the heteronormative binary.