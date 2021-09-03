The massive federal payments authorized by Congress to reduce the pandemic’s impact on citizens also increased inflation. The supply shortages caused by the pandemic in conjunction with the increased demand resulted in increased prices.
The labor shortage has greatly increased wages of lower-paid workers. This is good, but it has increased inflation as business costs increased. Oil prices have gone up, in some part because of climate change mitigation. The administration has perhaps been more talk than action, but the threats do result in increased energy prices, though that helps the climate agenda.
We all hope inflation will subside without a recession, but those of us who lived through the 1970s and 1980s are not so sure.
Charles Gordon, Gaithersburg