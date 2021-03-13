I am a 71-year-old retired physician with a significant preexisting condition who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But I take issue with Leana S. Wen’s calling out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being too timid in its guidance [“The CDC fails the common-sense test,” op-ed, March 9]. Caution is warranted because we do not have conclusive data about the impact of the variants becoming dominant. Until we know for certain that the vaccines currently in use in the United States are truly protective against the viral variants, I, for one, will continue to be cautious.