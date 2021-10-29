I’m disappointed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after reading the Oct. 24 news article “U.S. blocks Calif. group from donating vaccines to Mexico.” And I am especially so when Jess Mandel, chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of California at San Diego, says, “It’s hard to believe that it’s ever better to let doses expire and throw them away rather than put them to use.” Call me old-fashioned, but I’d rather take medical advice from a doctor than a lawyer.