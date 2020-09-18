Rosemary Armao’s excellent Sept. 17 op-ed on being a census enumerator, “My life as a census enumerator: M&M’s, dogs and lots of doorbells,” reminded me of my dad’s experience in the 1960 Census enumeration. His area was all in the Newark public housing projects, and he described the difficulties he faced. No, not with the residents, but with his superiors. His reported responses were substantially below the average for Newark. My dad, you see, was an honest man.

Ms. Armao left out one important result of the enumeration. She mentioned that it will affect the distribution of federal funds and representation in Congress. But there is an impact on the distribution of state and local government funds, and representation in state and local government legislative bodies. In small states that often receive a given share of a federal grant program (e.g., 0.5 percent) and have only one representative in the House, this latter impact is often more important than the federal one.

Vic Miller, Washington