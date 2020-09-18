Ms. Armao left out one important result of the enumeration. She mentioned that it will affect the distribution of federal funds and representation in Congress. But there is an impact on the distribution of state and local government funds, and representation in state and local government legislative bodies. In small states that often receive a given share of a federal grant program (e.g., 0.5 percent) and have only one representative in the House, this latter impact is often more important than the federal one.
Vic Miller, Washington