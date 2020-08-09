Until recently, there was broad bipartisan agreement that the Census Bureau needed additional time. Thanks to election-year politics, the bureau is shortening its operations by at least a month.
Good public policy depends on good public data. The census drives $1.5 trillion in federal spending, and undercounts cause states and localities to lose critical funding — and impacts safety functions such as disaster planning and emergency response operations. Congress must act now to ensure the bureau has the time and resources it needs to conduct a full and accurate census. To do otherwise could undermine the integrity of the count and the next decade of decision-making.
Linda Jacobsen, McLean
The writer is vice president of U.S. Programs and chief demographer at Population Reference Bureau.