Regarding the Aug. 5 news article “Census Bureau says count will end a month early”:

The Founding Fathers knew the value of population data. They mandated a decennial census in Article 1 of the Constitution. By law, census results must be delivered to the president by Dec. 31.

The 1870 census wasn’t completed until August 1871 because the Census Bureau lacked the technology to accurately count the fast-growing population. This year’s challenges are no less extreme, starting with the novel coronavirus pandemic, which delayed census field operations by four months. Nearly 40 percent of U.S. households haven’t been counted. Children and minorities are at highest risk of being missed.

Until recently, there was broad bipartisan agreement that the Census Bureau needed additional time. Thanks to election-year politics, the bureau is shortening its operations by at least a month.

Good public policy depends on good public data. The census drives $1.5 trillion in federal spending, and undercounts cause states and localities to lose critical funding — and impacts safety functions such as disaster planning and emergency response operations. Congress must act now to ensure the bureau has the time and resources it needs to conduct a full and accurate census. To do otherwise could undermine the integrity of the count and the next decade of decision-making.

Linda Jacobsen, McLean

The writer is vice president of U.S. Programs and chief demographer at Population Reference Bureau.