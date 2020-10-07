Why couldn’t one side of the other bridge span have been opened? Wasn’t it made to avoid problems of nine-hour traffic jams? Instead, police often closed the other bridge at times. How could someone close both spans?
I sat within a mile of the incident for three hours, after three hours of advancing five miles, for a total wait of six hours. The health and well-being of stranded motorists by the thousands are as important as one individual. Please consider the issues that the waiting motorists may be facing.
Mary Fariss, Silver Spring