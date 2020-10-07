The police handling of the suicide attempt on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Oct. 3 was horrible. They closed the bridge from midmorning until 6:30 p.m. There was a total disregard for the thousands of people in thousands of cars that were waiting to pass.

I am diabetic and started having dizziness and headache from not eating from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. I am sure I was not the only diabetic there. What about people with children to pick up or babies with them? I saw many older people waiting.

Why couldn’t one side of the other bridge span have been opened? Wasn’t it made to avoid problems of nine-hour traffic jams? Instead, police often closed the other bridge at times. How could someone close both spans?

I sat within a mile of the incident for three hours, after three hours of advancing five miles, for a total wait of six hours. The health and well-being of stranded motorists by the thousands are as important as one individual. Please consider the issues that the waiting motorists may be facing.

Mary Fariss, Silver Spring