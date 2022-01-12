Many of us already recognize this fact, but it escapes 52 senators. Serious climate mitigation is found in the Build Back Better legislation, which has stalled in Congress. Do these senators read the news? Do they care about their constituents? What caliber of climate disaster will persuade them to do the right thing? Thankfully, in New York we have passed robust climate legislation and some major pension funds have divested from fossil fuels. Many more climate bills are on the table for the upcoming legislative session. A statewide program of Climate Smart Communities is managed by our Department of Environmental Conservation.