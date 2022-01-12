Because these recurrent episodes are, almost indisputably, the cumulative impact of greenhouse gas emissions beginning with the Industrial Revolution in the 1700s and 1800s, it is understandable that the politics of climate policy dictate a focus on future and controllable technological initiatives to not only sharply curtail emissions but do so with an eye to their job-creating potential. The more-than-$500 billion climate set-aside in the proposed Build Back Better enactment is almost exclusively designed to meet those goals.
Look in vain for some acknowledgment that resilience and adaptation to increasingly catastrophic and unavoidable disasters demand not just a new and meaningful commitment of federal outlays but — virtually as important — an explicit and sustained public acknowledgment of the peril that has become part of the here-and-now.
Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase
Regarding the Jan. 6 front-page article “40% of Americans live in counties hit by climate disasters in ’21”:
This stunning article dampened the hope and joy of celebrating a new year. We all need to realize that we are in a bad place. The story of climate change with which we have become familiar has real teeth. We must stop discussing “climate change,” a vague and future-oriented term. The age of climate disruption is upon us.
Many of us already recognize this fact, but it escapes 52 senators. Serious climate mitigation is found in the Build Back Better legislation, which has stalled in Congress. Do these senators read the news? Do they care about their constituents? What caliber of climate disaster will persuade them to do the right thing? Thankfully, in New York we have passed robust climate legislation and some major pension funds have divested from fossil fuels. Many more climate bills are on the table for the upcoming legislative session. A statewide program of Climate Smart Communities is managed by our Department of Environmental Conservation.
Smart climate mitigation fosters a healthier environment, generates a plethora of jobs and helps protect us from climate disasters. We must all demand productive climate action now.
Sally Courtright, Albany, N.Y.