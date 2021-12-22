Immediate follow-up is needed to the Dec. 15 front-page article “Destabilized poles endanger rest of the planet, research shows” that warned total collapse of the Thwaites Glacier could result in several feet of sea-level rise endangering communities in coastal areas. What a powerful follow-up it would be to add a countdown clock to the daily front-page weather summary so readers can’t forget this cataclysmic event is coming and the need for immediate action. “Today: Cloudy 58/45. 1,818 days until Thwaites collapse.”