Regarding the July 30 Metro article “A history lesson at T.C. Williams”:

It appears the alumni of Alexandria’s esteemed, nationally renowned T.C. Williams High School are about to suffer the unfortunate fate of D.C.’s acclaimed and renamed Central High School. Remember the overachieving students and championship teams of Central High School? Me neither.

The name of T.C. Williams, a former schools superintendent hired in the segregated 1930s — and remembered only by a geriatric few — must be erased, according to a small group of young, well-meaning activists.

The school has 50 years of building and earning a preeminent national reputation. Its compassion for racial justice was immortalized in the acclaimed movie “Remember the Titans.”

I hope the school board will manifest its maturity and sound judgment to appreciate the T.C. Williams reputation and “remember the Titans.”

Jerry File, Alexandria