The name of T.C. Williams, a former schools superintendent hired in the segregated 1930s — and remembered only by a geriatric few — must be erased, according to a small group of young, well-meaning activists.
The school has 50 years of building and earning a preeminent national reputation. Its compassion for racial justice was immortalized in the acclaimed movie “Remember the Titans.”
I hope the school board will manifest its maturity and sound judgment to appreciate the T.C. Williams reputation and “remember the Titans.”
Jerry File, Alexandria