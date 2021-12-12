The Dec. 8 editorial “Maryland Democrats’ race to the bottom” was right that “gerrymandering is intolerable from either party in any state,” but it is deeply unfair to point the finger at Maryland Democrats. Yes, the districts in Maryland are gerrymandered. But in an attempt to end the practice nationally, then-Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) dared the courts to strike it down a few years ago, knowing full well at the time that losing this case, not winning it, was in the best interest of the country. Of the case, Mr. O’Malley said, “I responded to GOP gerrymandering with my own, but I hope the Supreme Court ends partisan redistricting.”