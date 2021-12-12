Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Until we end it everywhere, unilateral disarmament by Maryland Democrats would be a grievous mistake because it would effectively reward the states that continue the practice, mostly Republican, and are unrepentant and unapologetic about it.
The right way to fix it is with a national law such as the Freedom to Vote Act, pending in Congress and opposed unanimously by the Republicans. Republicans oppose it because, of course, gerrymandering is one of their best tools for abusing their minority power, along with the filibuster, and new moves to limit voting in urban areas and overturn unfavorable outcomes for the GOP in some states.
Maryland Democrats are not the problem. With Republicans actively maneuvering to seize the next few elections, whether they actually win them or not, gerrymandering in Maryland should be the least of anyone’s election-related concerns.
Steve Rothstein, Silver Spring
As a registered Democrat in Maryland, I support The Post’s Dec. 8 editorial against gerrymandering, “Maryland Democrats’ race to the bottom.” More than once, I’ve written to my Democratic representatives in the state legislature to encourage them to honor the basic principles of representative democracy when redrawing the state’s electoral map. I was disappointed in their responses, which boiled down to protecting Democratic seats in Congress.
I wish the governmental leaders of my state would take the long view on this matter and trust the power and influence of a fair and morally defensible approach in establishing the boundaries of voting districts. That would deepen my pride in being a citizen of Maryland.
William A. Zellmer, Bethesda
Regarding the Dec. 7 front-page article “Texas voting maps targeted”:
The Justice Department is suing Texas over its conservative gerrymandering. Will it sue Maryland for doing the exact same thing? The only difference is that in Maryland, it is Democrats trying to take away Republicans’ ability to elect their representatives.
Robert Titman, Odenton