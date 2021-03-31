It is a shame that this unfortunate group of patients was omitted from the vaccine prioritization hierarchy.
Andrea Leonard-Segal, Potomac
The March 26 Style article about jumping the line for coronavirus vaccines, “Lying to get vaccinated can be a sticking point among friends,” posed an interesting moral dilemma. There was probably a debate about how much proof you need to qualify, and a conscious decision was made not to make it too onerous on the individual seeking an appointment or on the vaccine givers trying to do their jobs quickly. The goal is to get everyone vaccinated. Who knows? There was probably even a guesstimate about the percentage of people who would game the system.
Knowing this, should you falsify information to get your vaccine sooner? There’s a wink-and-a-nod factor in this whole thing even though you may prevent someone from getting the vaccine in a timely way who really should get it. But the system isn’t going to stop you from lying. Hey, if you admit to a friend you falsely claimed to be pregnant or a smoker to qualify, then at least you’re being honest about lying, right? If you can live with lying about qualifying, then I suppose that’s your answer. But you have to live with yourself for the rest of your life.
Bob Yetvin, Chevy Chase