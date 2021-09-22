Whether we like the results or not, the obedience that Ms. Brooks decried as “mindless” is and must remain a pillar of democratic rule.
Jeffrey Shulman, Frederick
I disagree with retired Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman’s Sept. 19 Outlook essay, “Gen. Milley had another choice: He should have resigned,” that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley violated the chain of command or that his resignation would have been the appropriate course of action. There was not enough time for such a demonstration to be effective. We are fortunate that he chose to stay at his post to help ensure that the “guardrails” of legal process stayed in place.
We need to keep in mind that the president was actively seeking to subvert the recent presidential election through the power of the Justice Department and other agencies and through pressure on various officials of various states.
The chairman did not subvert the principle of civilian control. Instead, he acted to ensure that rational, constitutional control would be exercised through established procedure — with emphasis on the word “rational.” Look at Donald Trump’s unstaffed, ill-considered, unilateral order (thankfully rescinded) to withdraw from Afghanistan by Jan. 15 of this year. Talk about potential chaos and tragedy on the ground!
Though I laud Lt. Col. Vindman’s courageous actions in the wake of the 2019 Ukraine affair, his position here is premature and not supported by the current evidence. We just don’t know enough at this point, but we should learn more.
James F. White, Washington
The writer retired as a lieutenant
colonel from the U.S. Army.