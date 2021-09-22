In her Sept. 19 Outlook essay, “Milley’s calls about Trump do reflect a crisis. But it’s not a military crisis.,” my Georgetown Law School colleague Rosa Brooks wrote that, “in a democratic society, the notion of civilian control of the military is predicated on the assumption that civilian leadership will be exercised in a lawful manner.” Regardless of what one thinks about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley’s recent actions, this is a frightening (and historically unfounded) proposition. It could be argued — indeed it has been argued — that every president in recent, and for that matter not so recent, memory has used military force in an unlawful manner. I can only imagine with dread what a military Trumpist would do with this kind of leeway to disobey civilian command.  

Whether we like the results or not, the obedience that Ms. Brooks decried as “mindless” is and must remain a pillar of democratic rule.   

Jeffrey Shulman, Frederick

I disagree with retired Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman’s Sept. 19 Outlook essay, “Gen. Milley had another choice: He should have resigned,” that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley violated the chain of command or that his resignation would have been the appropriate course of action. There was not enough time for such a demonstration to be effective. We are fortunate that he chose to stay at his post to help ensure that the “guardrails” of legal process stayed in place.

We need to keep in mind that the president was actively seeking to subvert the recent presidential election through the power of the Justice Department and other agencies and through pressure on various officials of various states.

The chairman did not subvert the principle of civilian control. Instead, he acted to ensure that rational, constitutional control would be exercised through established procedure — with emphasis on the word “rational.” Look at Donald Trump’s unstaffed, ill-considered, unilateral order (thankfully rescinded) to withdraw from Afghanistan by Jan. 15 of this year. Talk about potential chaos and tragedy on the ground!

Though I laud Lt. Col. Vindman’s courageous actions in the wake of the 2019 Ukraine affair, his position here is premature and not supported by the current evidence. We just don’t know enough at this point, but we should learn more.

James F. White, Washington

The writer retired as a lieutenant
colonel from the U.S. Army.