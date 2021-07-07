I disagree with the July 4 letter “Whitewashing history,” about the removal of the bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney from the Capitol. As recommended, a bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall would be an excellent replacement. 

Nationwide removal of Taney’s bust and those of any Confederate “heroes” is not only fitting but also in no way “whitewashing” history. Yes, historical fact is historical fact ­—the good, the bad and the ugly. However, commemorating racist architects from the past, in any form, is not only undeserving but also an insult to those forgotten souls who toiled, fought and lost their lives because of dominant culture “leaders” such as Taney. The Dred Scott decision had to be one of the absolute worst ever handed down.

Walt CarrColumbia

The July 4 letter about the removal of a bust from the Capitol made good points regarding our current efforts to “clean up” history, which often result in losing useful reminders of our past mistakes. A similar removal of a Roger B. Taney statue occurred recently in Frederick. It stood for years in the square near the old courthouse. Nearby was a recently erected plaque describing the Dred Scott decision and its blot on our history.

Both items were removed, and so a useful historical reminder has been lost.

Nicholas Carrera, Frederick