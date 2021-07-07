Walt Carr, Columbia
The July 4 letter about the removal of a bust from the Capitol made good points regarding our current efforts to “clean up” history, which often result in losing useful reminders of our past mistakes. A similar removal of a Roger B. Taney statue occurred recently in Frederick. It stood for years in the square near the old courthouse. Nearby was a recently erected plaque describing the Dred Scott decision and its blot on our history.
Both items were removed, and so a useful historical reminder has been lost.
Nicholas Carrera, Frederick