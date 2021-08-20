I did not support President Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban regarding a military withdrawal from Afghanistan, nor did I support President Biden’s decision to follow through with it. Those who say that Mr. Biden’s hands were tied by the agreement are wrong. Taliban leaders are (and have been) in violation of the agreement in several ways, not the least of which is their failure to sever their ties with al-Qaeda. The current administration had ample opportunity to void Mr. Trump’s agreement, and had no legal or moral obligation to adhere to it. Those who argue otherwise are wrong about the facts. Mr. Biden clearly wanted to leave Afghanistan, regardless of any agreement made by the previous administration. And now he has.