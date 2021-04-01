To gain traction with absolutists — especially those in Congress who continually bring the argument back to the sacred inviolability of the Second Amendment — we need to reshape the rhetoric. We need to amplify the words of conservative legal scholars who have unequivocally declared limits on the Second Amendment.
Those scholars include the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative icon. Even as Scalia affirmed the individual right to gun ownership in the landmark 2008 Heller case, he asserted that the Second Amendment is “not unlimited.” He also made clear that it does not ensure access to all firearms and that some places should be off limits to guns. For that matter, let’s remind gun-damentalists that Thomas Jefferson saw fit to ban guns from his beloved University of Virginia.
We should also emphasize that the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected cases seeking protections for semiautomatic weapons such as the AR-15. And we should quote Warren E. Burger, the late chief justice, who called Second Amendment absolutism one of the “greatest pieces of fraud” ever perpetrated on the American people.
Helen Mondloch, Fairfax