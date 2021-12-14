First, the system of checks and balances requires one of three conditions to work: veto-proof majorities on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue and five Supreme Court votes; a crisis to rally a divided nation; or civility and compromise. All are missing in action. And if nearly 800,000 covid-19 deaths could not unite the nation, nothing will.
Second, the Senate is outdated and dysfunctional. Originally designed to represent each state to balance the House that represents the people, over time, intractable partisan politics has mangled that balance. Today, senators have greater loyalty, in too many cases, to their party and not to the state they represent, in direct contrast to what the Founding Fathers intended.
Can failed and failing government be corrected? That is perhaps the greatest threat to the nation’s security, safety and prosperity than any ill will others may wish upon us.
Harlan Ullman, Washington
The writer is a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council.