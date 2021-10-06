This “due process” so important to our Founding Fathers embodies the time-tested processes and procedures developed through the centuries under the common law to ensure that anyone deprived of liberty has a fair opportunity to know and rebut the charges against him. It ensures that, unlike Nazi Germany or other lawless regimes, our government will not throw people in prison and leave them to rot based on undisclosed and untested evidence.
After his direct exposure as chief prosecutor at Nuremberg to the terrible consequences that occur when these truth-testing processes are disregarded, Justice Robert Jackson wrote: “Procedural fairness and regularity are of the indispensable essence of liberty.” They are what the law “most uncompromisingly requires” and they “must be a specialized responsibility within the competence of the judiciary on which they do not bend before political branches of the Government.”
We must wait to see if the D.C. Circuit will meet the challenge of that “specialized responsibility.” Abiding by due process could make it more difficult for the government to prevail in its cases against the Guantánamo detainees, but that is what our Constitution requires.
Thomas Wilner, Washington
The writer was counsel of record to Guantánamo detainees.