But, over time, I’ve concluded that political leaders, members of Congress, Cabinet members and journalists who would sell their integrity and any principles they ever had for an injection of popularity among voters who’ve lost any attachment to reality probably always leaned in the direction of the positions, however repulsive, they’re taking now. A U.S. senator who adopts fascist positions does so not just for the adulation of the masses but also because his views were probably always pretty close to that. My assessment, after watching Trumpism for five years, is that for these people, fascism has never been nearly as repulsive and frightening as it is for most Americans. And that conclusion is possibly even more frightening than the vile positions Mr. Cruz, Mr. Hawley and the others now espouse.

AD

AD

Marc Springer, Brookline, Mass.

I served members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, when the cutthroat jockeying for political advantage and power was, for the most part, tempered by the common understanding that by taking the oath of office, they assumed a duty to “serve the common good.” In other words, the clash of ideas and even the political spin served to sharpen the function of government by and for the people — not cut government to pieces dropped into a dysfunctional stew of deceit. A newly elected president wasn’t merely wished “luck” but given the benefit of the doubt. Except in unusual circumstances, appointees were confirmed with due dispatch. Congressional oversight and the inevitable missteps of government officials, agencies and poor policies provided ample opportunity for the opposition to state its case — and, critically, to offer something they believed to be better. The push and pull of philosophical differences, though an imperfect instrument, did provide outcomes that moved the country forward.

What the 13 senators and the dozens of House members are doing by contesting the states’ elections is the final culmination of the breakdown of a system of government that is no longer a system but a nihilistic battleground for unsupported theories propagated by mendacious men and women who have betrayed their oaths and their country.

AD

AD

Robert E. Honig, Potomac

How far has America fallen under Republican leadership? First, numerous House and Senate Republicans announced they will challenge certified state vote counts on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to confirm 2020 presidential election results. Then, President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2 and asked him to find enough votes to reverse a certified vote count in the state and made threats.

Why is it that Mr. Raffensperger, despite threats to his and his family’s safety, can calmly but firmly stand up to Mr. Trump’s call to violate state and federal laws while so many other Republicans cannot? Their political cowardice and willingness to throw voters of their own states under the bus is more than despicable; it’s treasonous in the fullest sense of the word.

AD

AD

Chris Bates, Bristow, Va.

Say their names. Thirteen Republican senators: Ted Cruz (Tex.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), James Lankford (Okla.), Steve Daines (Mont.), John Neely Kennedy (La.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), Cynthia M. Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.). The newly elected senators perhaps could be forgiven for not knowing enough. Those who have been in the Senate many years know better. They all will be remembered in ignominy for supporting the fraudulent efforts of a corrupt president in seeking to overturn the expressed will of the voters.

The fraud they claim occurred has been turned down in multiple court cases, by Republican judges in many cases, and by the Justice Department. Yet they persist in seeking to overturn the will of the people. How can they listen to the conversation between President Trump and the Georgia secretary of state without hanging their heads in shame?