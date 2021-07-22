Continuing the present course is both morally inexcusable and disastrous from a public health standpoint.
Eric R. Glitzenstein, Washington
As a faithful reader of Alexandra Petri’s op-ed columns, I generally find her articles to be spot-on and always with a grain of humor. However, I found the message in her July 17 op-ed, “Vaccine skeptics push back against disturbing fad of teenagers living,” to be altogether too alarming to evoke even a tiny smile.
To think of the countless young people who are likely to contract the coronavirus and have their futures (for those who survive) forever changed by lingering health problems in ways that we yet don’t fully understand is truly tragic. And though Ms. Petri drove home a point, all I could think of was the obvious, yet unstated, fact that this surely must be the outcome the voters in Tennessee and other states really want. Otherwise, what could explain the fact that these voters choose to send people to statehouses where they pass egregious laws that put their children’s lives at risk?
All too often, we put blame on the legislators, but the reality is that these lawmakers are reflecting only the desires of their constituents. And how sad it will be on the next Election Day when too many voters will cast their ballots after having buried their children.
Michael Goldfinger, Rockville
What happened to the conversation about vaccine passports?
I work at a restaurant in D.C. that attracts equal numbers of tourists and locals. As we are returning to full capacity, I am increasingly concerned about the safety of my co-workers and our loved ones. Though I and my co-workers are fully vaccinated, the fact that breakthrough cases happen means we are at risk. I am not too concerned about myself, but I am concerned for those around us who are at higher risk. Even though my parents are fully vaccinated, they are older than 80 and have other high-risk factors. If cases continue to climb, I will likely face the choice of either having to quit my job or stop seeing them.
I self-isolated in a small bubble of socially distanced friends for more than a year before being fully vaccinated, and it feels incredibly unfair that people who refuse to get vaccinated are now unnecessarily putting me and my loved ones at risk. If people want to exercise their right to not get vaccinated, why not implement measures to protect the freedom of those who are taking our personal health and the greater public health more seriously by requiring vaccine passports in such dense settings as restaurants, bars, concert and sporting venues, airports, public transportation, etc.? Don’t we owe it to the people who keep this country running and to their loved ones?
Max Kuecker, Rockville