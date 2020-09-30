I was 8 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. We all were asked to sacrifice for the “war effort,” whether we knew someone fighting. I was a 19-year-old bride when my husband of four months was sent to Korea. In 1963, we were stationed at Quantico when our president was assassinated. The whole country mourned. We didn’t know anyone lost in the twin towers, Pentagon or a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001. Our whole nation mourned, regardless of political persuasion.
Is knowing a novel coronavirus victim the criterion for the seriousness of the pandemic? I guess it is for Mr. Fratantuono. However, when he said, “We allowed the virus to take over our economy, our small businesses, our schools, our social lives, our whole quality of life,” I have to ask, who is we?
The public knows the president knew about the severity of the coronavirus early on. The cure may be worse than the disease to Mr. Fratantuono, but the president faked his optimism, again and again, to preserve his perceived electability.
Gabrielle Strandquist, Annapolis