An example: On CNN, when Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn was asked, “Does it make you uncomfortable that the president is holding events that . . . are putting Americans at risk?,” he couldn’t give a straight answer. If some of our task force members are so afraid to speak the truth so as not to contradict Mr. Trump, it is a sad day. I ask: Did they take the Hippocratic oath?
After seeing the July 4 weekend crowds ignoring guidelines, unfortunately in a few weeks unless there is a countrywide shutdown, mandatory mask-wearing and strong enforcement, not only will thousands more people die but also our economy will be destroyed. This means Mr. Trump, Vice President Pence, his task force, governors and Congress must speak with one voice. Time is running out.
Kenneth Olshansky, Glen Allen, Va.