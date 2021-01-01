In line with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) coronavirus initiative, and twists inserted by individual counties, those older than 65 who are not in a nursing home now run the risk of being left out of the vaccination club. No joke: With all the promises made and bending to political pressure, it could be a long time until the 65-and-older group will be vaccinated.
You see, after the front-line docs, nursing home staff and residents and whoever else gets special favors get vaccinated, it looks like the over-65 group will be required to stand in the same line with the 18-year-olds.
Just shows how we continue to give in to the political and social agenda while confusing physical with social science. Older people are more at risk of death. Let the new year be one of honesty, not favoritism.
Sean Andrews, Potomac
I read with concern and pity the story of the challenges facing health-care workers in rural Maryland as they battle the coronavirus [“Isolation and inundation,” Metro, Dec. 30]. I was infuriated by the comment from a state senator who attributed the refusal of the local residents to abide by rudimentary public health measures to their “conservative leaning.” That’s a dodge. These people have been lied to and misled about the seriousness of this disease from the beginning. They are, at best, ill-informed and, at worst, criminally negligent with regard to their responsibilities to their fellow citizens.
The politicians who encouraged, fostered or tolerate that behavior should stand by the doctors and nurses and answer the patient who asks, “Am I going to make it?” They should stand in the emergency room and sign their names to the triage decision that sends someone to a makeshift ward because the intensive care unit is full, or sends them home because the hospital is overwhelmed. If they want to “talk the talk,” let them “walk the walk” right to the end. It’s time for these leaders to be held to account. Put up or shut up.
Leo Scanlon, Kensington