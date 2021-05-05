A group of congressional Democrats urged a change to allow officials the right to negotiate drug prices and cited a Congressional Budget Office estimate bolstering their conviction that savings from discounting drug prices could serve to expand and improve Medicare.
How is it that the pharmaceutical industry has such clout? Why else but money? Aaron Kesselheim, a Harvard Medical School professor, states in the March issue of Kaiser Health News that there is no practical reason the federal government could not negotiate drug prices, a practice common in other industrialized nations. Instead, he maintains, the “real reason” for this constraint on Medicare is “the drug industry’s lobbying power.”
We must bring our health-care financing system into the 21st century and permit federal officials to negotiate drug discounts that could be used to expand and improve Medicare. This should become a moral imperative for all lawmakers. To do otherwise is an affront to the American people.
Nancy J. Herin, Gaithersburg