In this year of the pandemic, it was indeed obvious that the lack of a social safety net had ramifications that made life more difficult for families. Many women had no choice but to leave the workforce to care for children who no longer attended school in person. Many people lacked benefits such as paid leave and maintaining medical coverage at all times, both of which would have helped to cope with life in a pandemic.
It took a pandemic to bring these deficiencies to our attention. Yes, paying for them will take great effort. But I hope that we do not have to wait for the next pandemic to again show us what we should be doing now — and that is finding a way to move forward to create a safety net, perhaps more slowly than many would like, but very carefully and finding the best way to fund it.
We cannot afford the cost of doing nothing.
Fradel Kramer, Washington