Matt Bai was 100 percent correct in defining in his Aug. 5 Wednesday Opinion column, “The one thing Biden needs in a VP pick,” the most important criteria for former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to use in selecting his running mate. The one — and only — criterion should be whether that person can function as the president of the United States. Given Mr. Biden’s age (comparable to mine) and the dangers posed by the highly contagious, deadly and unpredictable novel coronavirus (irrespective of his otherwise excellent health), there is too much risk for the country not to have a “backup” to the president who possesses a full arsenal of talent, experience and decision-making skills. The current occupant of the White House and his feeble, mediocre backup demonstrate these points all too well.

Lawrence Kandrach, Dumfries