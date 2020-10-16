Regarding the Oct. 14 front-page article “Barrett addresses health care, Roe”:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in her confirmation hearings, claimed she has no agenda when asked how she would rule on matters such as the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, as if proclaiming yourself an “originalist” in the tradition of Antonin Scalia is not an agenda. This is magical thinking on steroids. One has every right to have and claim an agenda but claiming not to have one excuses them from having to publicly defend it. How can people be anything but cynical when this is what passes for a rational democratic process?

Harry Hamilton, Columbia

I have seen a lot of criticism of the judicial activism by the Supreme Court. We all worry what will happen if the court goes this way or that because the Supreme Court decides the fate of the nation. The Supreme Court decides the fate of the nation only because of the failure of our legislators to make the law of the land clear. If our legislators would do their jobs and keep up with the times and write laws clearly, we would not have to have the Supreme Court cleaning up their messes.

Ronnie W. Doyle, Baltimore