Harry Hamilton, Columbia
I have seen a lot of criticism of the judicial activism by the Supreme Court. We all worry what will happen if the court goes this way or that because the Supreme Court decides the fate of the nation. The Supreme Court decides the fate of the nation only because of the failure of our legislators to make the law of the land clear. If our legislators would do their jobs and keep up with the times and write laws clearly, we would not have to have the Supreme Court cleaning up their messes.
Ronnie W. Doyle, Baltimore