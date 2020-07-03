Regarding the June 29 Metro article “As fall nears, college students wait in limbo”:

I am a student at Georgetown University. The push to bring students back to campuses across the country widely seems to be driven by universities’ financial concerns. 

It is unacceptable for university administrators to keep tuition costs the same for a remote semester as an in-person one. I have found the quality of my online classes is significantly lower than in-person instruction, and all of the learning that takes place outside the classroom can’t be replicated online. More stimulus funding for universities could be used to minimize their financial losses, allowing schools across the country to lower tuition in recognition of the vastly different education that a virtual semester would entail, while preventing the risk of campuses being novel coronavirus clusters. Stimulus funding to universities should also be used to increase financial aid even if tuition were lowered, as families across the country struggle with unemployment, furloughs and uncertainty.

 Congressional inaction to reduce the financial incentives universities have to bring back students at risk to public health is an unacceptable loss.

Ben Richmond, Pleasantville, N.Y.

I always read and enjoy Megan McArdle’s columns. In her June 28 op-ed, “Trump and the covid-19 blame game,” Ms. McArdle noted “American federalism means local officials have considerable discretion” as a partial explanation for the United States’ poor response to the novel coronavirus. Indeed, local officials do have considerable discretion and power, as other commentators have likewise noted. While Europe’s relative success is observed, neither Ms. McArdle nor others noted that the European Union is made up of sovereign states, each with greater autonomy than any U.S. state. 

Somehow the “local officials” in E.U. countries have overcome their considerable discretion. Thus, federalism is no excuse for the poor response of the United States compared with E.U. countries.

Stuart KerrUniversity Park