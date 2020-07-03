Congressional inaction to reduce the financial incentives universities have to bring back students at risk to public health is an unacceptable loss.
Ben Richmond, Pleasantville, N.Y.
I always read and enjoy Megan McArdle’s columns. In her June 28 op-ed, “Trump and the covid-19 blame game,” Ms. McArdle noted “American federalism means local officials have considerable discretion” as a partial explanation for the United States’ poor response to the novel coronavirus. Indeed, local officials do have considerable discretion and power, as other commentators have likewise noted. While Europe’s relative success is observed, neither Ms. McArdle nor others noted that the European Union is made up of sovereign states, each with greater autonomy than any U.S. state.
Somehow the “local officials” in E.U. countries have overcome their considerable discretion. Thus, federalism is no excuse for the poor response of the United States compared with E.U. countries.
Stuart Kerr, University Park