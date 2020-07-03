It is unacceptable for university administrators to keep tuition costs the same for a remote semester as an in-person one. I have found the quality of my online classes is significantly lower than in-person instruction, and all of the learning that takes place outside the classroom can’t be replicated online. More stimulus funding for universities could be used to minimize their financial losses, allowing schools across the country to lower tuition in recognition of the vastly different education that a virtual semester would entail, while preventing the risk of campuses being novel coronavirus clusters. Stimulus funding to universities should also be used to increase financial aid even if tuition were lowered, as families across the country struggle with unemployment, furloughs and uncertainty.