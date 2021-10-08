James Loewen’s book “Lies My Teacher Told Me” lays bare the anemic attention given to addressing racism, slavery, this country’s inhumane treatment of people of color and the tendency to make heroes of very flawed people. Facing truth is often painful and embarrassing, but it is needed so that the mistakes and hubris do not continue, and we can begin to grow with the truth that all people are truly created equal.
To not teach CRT prolongs and perpetuates a false concept with which our children will continue to be burdened. It is said that truth will set us free and that truth pressed to the ground shall rise again. So let’s start now to face truth and fear so that our children can live in a harmony that lies and ignorance have denied prior generations. Give it any name you want, but teach truth.
Bettye L. Wages, Lanham
Why devote so much ink to the GOP’S outrage over the bogus issue of critical race theory? The subject is not taught in Virginia schools. An uninformed reader would be led to believe that this is a real problem when it is just a straw man constructed by the GOP to generate anger and boost turnout among ignorant voters.
Ray Smith, Fairfax