As a Christian, I believe that sex, while of course highly pleasurable, is the biological basis for lifelong marriage between a male and a female out of which a new family is formed (assuming it’s a marriage formed when the couple is of childbearing age). As such, a “sex scene” is not subject material for a writing assignment by unmarried teenagers. This cheapens sex, encourages its practice outside of marriage and makes something public that is meant to be private, even if it’s only the teacher who reads it.
The controversy over sex education in public schools only illustrates the fact that we need principled pluralism in our educational system (through vouchers) so that individualistic, postmodern views of life are not propagated by the public schools, which have a monopoly on tax funding.
Joyce Ribbens Campbell, Greenbelt