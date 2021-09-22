How will the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) respond to the death of Allison Hart, the 5-year-old girl killed in a crosswalk while riding her bike? Don’t expect more than the usual piecemeal approach because DDOT simply does not know how many intersections in this city need a safety upgrade. Without such a list, DDOT only promises to find 20 intersections each year that need a safety upgrade. But is this 20 out of 100 that need an upgrade or 20 out of 1,500? No one knows. The same can be said of streets with no sidewalk on either side of the street. In our small Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) area, we’ve inventoried 63 such blocks without any sidewalk. On these blocks, everyone must walk in the street. Yet DDOT’s budget for the whole District allows for the building of only a few blocks of new sidewalks each year. With no inventory of blocks desperately needing sidewalks to reach schools parks and transportation, we are once again left with DDOT’s piecemeal approach.