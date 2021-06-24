I appreciate that public health researchers are paying attention to the connection between multiple medications that the elderly are often prescribed and the risk of falls [“More elderly take drugs that lead to falls,” Health & Science, June 15].

But I take exception to the message that was conveyed by the researcher that the responsibility falls on the patients to ask questions, read labels and do their own research. It is not realistic to expect that from elderly patients, some of whom have enough trouble keeping track of which pill to take when, never mind whether the combination of pills is problematic. 

My mother is a case in point. In the last five years of her life, she was a “fall risk,” landing in and out of hospitals, cycling from home to care facility and back home again. Until the last fall, which sadly ended her life. She trusted her doctor, expecting the physician to know whether the combination of medications put her at greater risk. But nothing changed over those years, even after repeated serious falls. 

Elder-care doctors need to pay closer attention and seek out counsel from fellow physicians and pharmacologists if they have a difficult case, as my mother was. Patients trust their doctors to know these things. And physicians should not underestimate the responsibility that comes with that trust or, worse, abuse it.

