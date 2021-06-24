My mother is a case in point. In the last five years of her life, she was a “fall risk,” landing in and out of hospitals, cycling from home to care facility and back home again. Until the last fall, which sadly ended her life. She trusted her doctor, expecting the physician to know whether the combination of medications put her at greater risk. But nothing changed over those years, even after repeated serious falls.
Elder-care doctors need to pay closer attention and seek out counsel from fellow physicians and pharmacologists if they have a difficult case, as my mother was. Patients trust their doctors to know these things. And physicians should not underestimate the responsibility that comes with that trust or, worse, abuse it.
Felice Stadler, Silver Spring