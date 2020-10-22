However, a broader, and more worrisome, characteristic of high-RWA followers is their overall cognitive style. In his 2006 book, “The Authoritarians,” Mr. Altemeyer describes high RWAs as prone to compartmentalize their beliefs and likely to fail to perceive inconsistent positions. Critical reasoning skills are not well developed or perhaps not highly valued. High RWAs place more weight on the correctness of the conclusion (decided a priori) than on the process of reasoning. As Mr. Altemeyer puts it, “The reasoning should justify the conclusion, but for a lot of high RWAs, the conclusion validates the reasoning.”
To the extent that Mr. Altemeyer’s findings are correct, they raise additional concerns about the future of democratic engagement. In our system of government, voters must try to discuss and assess new ideas or public policy proposals as objectively as possible. If a large portion of the citizenry regularly resists dialogue and eschews reasoned persuasion in favor of allegiance to authority, our democratic processes are jeopardized.
Lawrence E. Klusman, Washington