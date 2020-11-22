But between Mr. Bannon’s hateful rhetoric (for which he was permanently suspended from Twitter), a Trump adviser’s calls for Michigan voters to “rise up” against coronavirus restrictions and President Trump not condemning the alleged kidnapping and potential murder plot against Michigan’s governor, why is no one from the Trump team facing federal charges of inciting violence against citizens and institutions? There must be laws that govern this type of rhetoric. We have found that when the president speaks, it means something to some people and they act on it, no matter how dangerous and misguided.

Even Republican strategist Scott Reed said “Bannon has never had a plan. . . . Bannon thinks he’s disrupter in chief.” He’s just plain dangerous — and so is Mr. Trump.

Georgette Toews, Grasonville, Md.

If President Trump’s allegations of election improprieties turn out to be unproveable, where does that leave his most vehement supporters? About half of Americans who voted support his core message. Whenever he leaves office, don’t expect him to fade away quietly.

His mastery of media is probably the most significant change in campaign strategies since the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon television debates. Expect him to be back in his element, doing what he has always done, without threat of impeachment or congressional oversight, and maybe even more influential than he was in his four years as president.

Michael Wolff, Falls Church

In his Nov. 19 op-ed, “What will history say about Trump?,” Matt Bai made the puzzling assertion that former president Barack Obama’s “toppling of the Democratic order in 2008” was “a sign that personality and identity had at last supplanted party machines.” True, Mr. Obama’s political rise was rapid, but no more so than was Jimmy Carter’s ascent from a small peanut farmer in Georgia to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket in 1976. And Mr. Obama, who had been the keynote speaker at the 2004 National Democratic Convention and, soon thereafter, a U.S. senator from Illinois, could hardly be called an anti-establishment figure.

It makes little sense to lump Mr. Obama together, as Bai does, with the “parade of celebrities and self-styled reformers — Ross Perot, Jesse Ventura, Arnold Schwarzenegger” who “rocked the political establishment.”