This performative resistance is angering. It is an insult to the hundreds of thousands of people who are demanding material changes to policing and to those who are killed at the hands of the state with no justice. As a result of public pressure, the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband their police force and completely reimagine it. Meanwhile, the D.C. mayor decided to push for an increase in police funding as opposed to providing resources to the most in need.
If the mayor truly believed all Black lives mattered, she would direct the council to focus on combating poverty, homelessness and food insecurity in D.C. Police do not prevent crime; they show up after it has already happened.
Chris Affambi, Germantown