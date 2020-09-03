I first saw Mr. Boseman become James Brown in “Get On Up.” I was mesmerized by his talent. His portrayals of Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson were great, but it was Mr. Boseman viewers were taken with.
Ms. Norris wrote about Mr. Boseman’s journey in the Deep South as a Black man and how he overcame so much to succeed. That is not an unusual story. What made him so singular? He had “the it factor” that few possess. The hard to define quality that makes someone special. His skill and intelligence were palpable. He chose to play Black men he admired. “Find your purpose and follow it,” he told Howard University graduates. He certainly found his, and with that gorgeous, mysterious, wide-open grin, shared it with us for as long as he could.
Maybe it was just that. His generosity of spirit. Ms. Norris captured the pain of loss, writing that when we heard the news of his death, our hearts collectively shattered. A piece of mine is broken.
Harmon Biddle, Chevy Chase