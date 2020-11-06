Hobbes believed that mankind’s nature was not basically good and that mankind would often be inclined to its worst inclinations. Thus, Hobbes called for a strong and, if necessary, dictatorial government.
Rousseau, on the other hand, believed that mankind’s nature was basically good so that a limited government was all that was necessary.
Mr. Gerson offered a modern version of this argument with his authenticity vs. character dichotomy. Today’s modern religions also support this dichotomy. An example of this is the Christian original sin and belief in the need for divine intervention.
Mr. Gerson also noted the essential need for good staff in all organizations, especially in the executive branch of the U.S. government.
As a retired federal employee who performed staff work at all levels for 36 years, I fully support his opinion and look forward to the day when we again have a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Robert A. Andersen, Washington