We had two candidates who could not let each other have his say and a moderator who could not moderate. This debate did not help the American people choose a president. It served only to drive a bigger wedge between the two sides.

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring

I thought it was supposed to be a debate, not a brawl. A poor performance by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led him to lower himself to President Trump’s gutter.

AD

Mr. Biden should have stuck to the issues, subject matter that Mr. Trump knows nothing about. Even Mr. Trump’s comments about Mr. Biden’s son Hunter should have been ignored or countered, challenging Mr. Trump as to the relevance of the comments to national issues.

AD

We desperately need someone to lift us up, not keep us continually stuck in the mud.

Michael Miller, Springfield

I now understand why President Trump has been such an ineffectual president. In Tuesday’s debate, he clearly was unable to restrain himself and listen, either to former vice president Joe Biden or even to moderator Chris Wallace.

If Mr. Trump can’t keep quiet for even one minute, how can he learn from his advisers?

AD

If he can’t listen, how can he learn from his scientists and experts about how to get the novel coronavirus under control? No wonder he has been unable to implement fact-based strategies to keep us safer from the pandemic.

If he cannot sit still to listen to his daily briefings on national security threats at home and abroad, no wonder he is unable to provide leadership for effective responses to protect Americans at home.

AD

If he cannot engage in a civil discussion of policy or positions, no wonder our allies no longer regard us as trustworthy.

If he loses control of himself so easily in a debate, no wonder our enemies regard his presidency as an unprecedented opportunity to weaken our democracy and manipulate our foreign policy to their advantage.

AD

If Mr. Trump were a student behaving this way in my first-grade classroom, I would set up a learning station for him free from distractions so he could stop disrupting the class and begin to learn how to learn. Because he is our president, all I can do is encourage my fellow Americans to vote him out of office so he can find his own quiet space away from power.

Janis Richter, Rochelle, Va.

When I was a student at the University of Maryland, I originated the initiative to institute presidential debates that would be a change-maker in the presidential campaigns. My idea was to strengthen democracy and thereby increase the participation of voters.

AD

AD

Sadly, Tuesday’s debate was marred by incivility and the mainly incomprehensible ramblings of one candidate intruding on the other candidate’s time. I am stepping to the fore to urge the Commission on Presidential Debates to institute a timeout process to calm down the candidates if they do not abide by mutual respect.

The viewers deserve the respect of watching a comprehensible debate.

Fred A. Kahn, Bethesda

The hoopla about Tuesday’s debate has centered on attacking President Trump. Moderator Chris Wallace occasionally pressed Mr. Trump on race but did not follow up on questions to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Black Lives Matter. I was waiting to hear what Mr. Biden’s answer would be. I am Black and a Democrat. In my view, Mr. Biden did not answer questions presented and had no plan on the issues if elected. The press makes a big issue about race and white supremacy, but Mr. Trump is no worse than other presidents on governing for equality and justice.

AD

AD

I am voting for Mr. Trump, rejecting Mr. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), because they represent more of the same false promises Democrats have made over the years. Black America has to use its votes in a united push for rights entitled under the Constitution, including equality at jobs and opportunities in every aspect of American law, and withhold the vote until these rights are gained.

Black America has given Democrats its vote for decades, when promises were made through the civil rights and voting rights bills. We are just as bad off now as we were then.