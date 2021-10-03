The government’s obligations have arisen from lawful actions of Congress, i.e., appropriation legislation. That is, those obligations are “public debt . . . authorized by law.” The first sentence of Section 4 of the 14th Amendment says in relevant part, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law . . . shall not be questioned.”
Because the debt ceiling, if it isn’t raised, would cause a default on that public debt, would not the debt ceiling itself be unconstitutional? That is, wouldn’t it cause the public debt to “be questioned” contrary to the prohibition of such in the 14th Amendment? So if the debt ceiling is a dead letter because it contravenes the Constitution, what is to stop the government from borrowing beyond it in order to honor its debts?
If I am correct, Attorney General Merrick Garland could issue an opinion that the debt ceiling is unconstitutional, and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen could proceed to borrow to pay the government’s debts. If the Republicans disagreed, the burden would be on them to prove the debt ceiling’s constitutionality.
Everett Wohlers, Eagle, Idaho